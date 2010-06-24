Following Supreme Court Opinion, Conrad Black May Leave Prison Early

Today the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of limiting the use of “honest services” law in the prosecution of Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling. The ruling could affect Conrad Black, who is currently serving time for honest services fraud.

Lord Black was sentenced to 78 months in December 2007 after stealing nearly $6 million from shareholders of the media holding company Hollinger, Inc. Hollinger’s empire included the Chicago Sun-Times, London’s Daily Telegraph and Israel’s Jerusalem Post. Lord Black was also an investor in The New York Sun.

According to the Washington Post, the government says that charges against Lord Black should stand, but his lawyers say that, in light of the Supreme Court opinion, his conviction should be thrown out entirely. Now a lower court will decide Lord Black’s fate.