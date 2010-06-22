GQ on Food: 10 Ways to Say ‘Make Good Choices’

Food writers cannot resist making lists of rules. Unfortunately, in the time since Michael Pollan issued his seven-word manifesto (“Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.“), things have gotten a lot less pithy.

In GQ, Alan Richman compiles a list of ten “commandments of ethical eating,” and they tend toward the cumbersomely clever. For example: “Nobody’s health ever declined from eating unadvertised products,” and “The $4.99 all-you-can-eat pancake special at IHOP is not an ethical meal, even without bacon.”

But we will cut him some slack for including this one: