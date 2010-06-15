Intrepid Sails Into Bulbgate

The Battle of Bulbs now has an aircraft carrier in the fight.

The U.S.S. Intrepid, docked permanently at Pier 86 off West 46th Street in Manhattan, announced Tuesday that its 900-foot flight-deck will be lighted blue and white on Aug. 26 in honor of what would have been Mother Teresa’s 100th birthday.

It’s not the Empire State Building—which towers 1,250 feet over the city—but it’s one more structure in City Council Speaker Chris Quinn’s arsenal of light.

Ms. Quinn has been engaged in a war of words with Empire State Building owner Tony Malkin ever since the real estate mogul refused earlier this month to light his building blue and white in honor of the late peace activist.

Bring on the warship!

