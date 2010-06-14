Observer Observer Logo
It’s Free to Look: 620 Park Avenue

They say the mark of a good renovation is the kitchen. This apartment leaves nothing to chance, with custom cabinets, a commercial oven, two dishwashers and marble counters.

Elsewhere the new décor isn’t exactly cutting-edge, but it does feature French doors with leaded glass and a wood-burning fireplace, according to the Corcoran listing. Beneath the old-school surface, there’s a state-of-the-art sound system and a central humidifier system. That might not sound exciting, but wait until hay fever season hits.

After a complete renovation this place still looks very much like a classic Park Avenue apartment, with an also-classic $10.75 million price. Maybe some things just can’t easily be improved upon. — Laura Kusisto

