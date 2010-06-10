VSL// A chart that explains how your favorite geniuses all know one another

If the tabloids are to be believed, relationships between celebrities can be pretty scandalous. But they’re not the only ones: “Friends, Lovers and Family,” a social flowchart published by Lapham’s Quarterly literary magazine, details some pretty surprising affiliations between more traditional artists.

This complex, color-coded web reveals the connections (friends, lovers or family) between just under 70 art-world personalities, including writers, painters, architects, a smattering of actors and even “gentry” and “muses.” Apparently, artists are a rather incestuous species: Orson Welles, J.D. Salinger and Charlie Chaplin, for example, shared a lover in Oona O’Neill, daughter to famous playwright Eugene. And Gertrude Stein, for another, was friend to the likes of William James, Ernest Hemingway and Pablo Picasso. The chart also includes an enormously helpful Kevin Bacon connection (via Buckminster Fuller and Ralph Waldo Emerson), proving once and for all that Walt Whitman’s Bacon Number is no more than five.

