Dave Weigel Takes a Job at Washington Post Co.’s Slate

One of the places Dave Weigel stopped after his exit from the Washington Post was Slate, and Michael Calderone writes today that Mr. Weigel has now signed a one-year contract with the Washington Post Co.-owned site. Mr. Weigel will keep a blog about the conservative movement as he did for the Post, and he will also contribute long-form pieces. Slate editor David Plotz told Mr. Calderone that the Post has been informed of the hire, adding that his site is “editorially independent from the newspaper.” Mr. Weigel suggested that Alice Cooper’s “He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)” might be an appropriate song to accompany his news.