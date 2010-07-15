Bloomberg BusinessWeek Grabs Times Tech Correspondent

New York Times technology correspondent and Bits blogger Brad Stone has been scooped up by Bloomberg BusinessWeek editor Josh Tyrangiel.

Mr. Stone launched his career at Newsweek in 1996, taking up coverage of Silicon Velly for the newsweekly two years later. He will work out of Bloomberg’s San Francisco bureau.

He has a piece in The Times today about a new smartphone, the Motorola Droid X, which went on sale this morning.

Here’s the release:

New York, NY, July 15, 2010-Brad Stone, technology correspondent for The New York Times, will be joining Bloomberg Businessweek as a senior writer in Bloomberg’s San Francisco bureau, effective August 2, 2010. Stone will be covering a broad range of technology issues and companies.

“Brad is one of the top journalists in his field and brings a deep knowledge of the tech industry to Bloomberg Businessweek,” said Josh Tyrangiel, Editor of Bloomberg Businessweek.

Stone has been with The New York Times since 2006. From 1998 to 2006, he served as the Silicon Valley Correspondent for Newsweek magazine, writing for the technology and business sections of the magazine and authoring a regular online column. He joined the Newsweek writing staff in 1996 as a general assignment reporter.

Stone graduated from Columbia University in 1993. He lives with his family in San Francisco.