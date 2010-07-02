People Picks Up Design Director Andrea Dunham from Rodale

People editor Larry Hackett has grabbed Andrea Dunham from Women’s Health to be work as his design director. Ms. Dunham began her career at New York magazine in 1996, and put in time at mononymous financial books like Money and Worth before moving on to Women’s Health.

Here’s the release:

PEOPLE MAGAZINE NAMES ANDREA DUNHAM DESIGN DIRECTOR

(NEW YORK) – Andrea Dunham has been named Design Director of PEOPLE magazine, effective Monday, August 2nd. The announcement was made today by Larry Hackett, Managing Editor of PEOPLE.

Ms. Dunham served as Creative Director of Women’s Health for the past five years, where the magazine grew to an estimated 1.5 million circulation. During her tenure, Women’s Health was named Magazine of the Year by Advertising Age and was recently ranked No. 2 on Adweek’s annual Hot List. She was also creative consultant to the magazine’s brand extensions including international editions, books, DVDs, and iPhone apps.

“Andrea is dynamic and a leader. Her combination of design skills, enthusiasm and understanding of the PEOPLE brand make her the perfect choice for this position,” said Larry Hackett, managing editor of PEOPLE. Ms. Dunham began her career as an Assistant Art Director at New York magazine in 1996. From 2000-2004 she rose through the ranks of the financial magazine category, first at Money magazine as Associate Art Director, then at Worth magazine as Deputy Art Director, and finally landing at INC. magazine as Art Director.

She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Parsons School of Design in New York, and was named Vice President of the Society of Publication Designers in 2010. Ms. Dunham is a native of Princeton, NJ and lives in Brewster, New York.