Facebook Makes Us All Masochists

Old news, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal: people don’t like Facebook but they use it anyway.

The site was included in a survey by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index:

Facebook came out with one of the lowest ranks of any company measured by the Index – a 64 out of 100. That puts Facebook in the bottom 5% of all private sector companies, and in the same range as the IRS tax e-filing system, airlines and cable companies.

We all hate Facebook and love Facebook and love hating Facebook. It hurts us and humiliates us, but it feels so good. We get off on letting Mark Zuckerberg take control.

Just consider yourself lucky if it hasn’t infiltrated your subconscious.

[Via The Awl]