In Deed! $13 M. Dakota Buy

— Charlie Palmer, four-time Michelin star winner and the restauranteur behind the Upper East Side’s Aureole, has purchased a $1.5 million apartment in the Devonshire House building on 28 East 10th Street. Mr. Palmer will be moving a few floors up from New York’s own mad scientist.
— Jacqueline Bikoff of metal imports firm William Bikoff Associates, has bought a $13 million apartment at the Dakota. Ms. Bikoff, who is moving from the Upper East Side, will join a long and illustrious list of former and current residents including John Lennon, Judy Garland, and The Observer‘s own Rex Reed.