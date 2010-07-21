In wake of gov’s commission report, Booker alert to potential boon for the Rock

Newark Mayor Cory Booker welcomed one recommendation today – but not necessarily from the city council.

This one came from the governor’s advisory commission on gaming and sports, which ironed out an agreement with the New Jersey Nets basketball franchise.

The Nets, according to the advisory commission, would play home games for the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons in the Prudential Center in Newark, and agree to support the potential of another NBA team locating to New Jersey, “if and when the Nets leave the state.”

Moreover, the Nets would share the Prudential Center with the New Jersey Devils organization, which operates the facility leased from the City of Newark.

“There could be a significant economic impact to the city, but we just need to know more,” said the mayor, who confessed to not yet having the details of the commission report.

He admitted to being upbeat about the prospect of more parking tax and payroll rax revenue for the city, but also said he wants to make sure the Meadowlands succeeds as part of a longer term, regional plan for entertainment and sports.