It’s Free to Look Hamptons: 200 Bay Lane, Water Mill

Sure, it's important that you and your family feel comfortable in your new home. But don't neglect the welfare of your possessions. In this $19.75 million Mecox Bay mansion, your things will be happier than they ever dreamed possible.

We know you have a fancy car, so why not show it some love? It's bound to get a kick out of the "elegant gated driveway entrance," which leads to a "classic stone driveway," which continues to a "formal parking court" and three-car garage. To show your car a really good time, invite some other vehicles to join the fun. We bet that formal parking court is the perfect venue for a car prom.

Ever read a book? Bet you didn't know that book could be relaxing in a library whose walls, according to the Corcoran listing, are "paneled in white oak, bleached & waxed." For your TV, the exceedingly thoughtful media room has "built-in wall cabinetry for future television." And your china will find the kitchen's custom cabinetry quite comfortable indeed.

This house doesn't come with much stuff of its own, but what it does have, it has in top-end edition. So watch out: Your kitchen utensils might get a little jealous when they encounter "all the modern appliances and then some." — William Alden