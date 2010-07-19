Monmouth Poll: voter satisfaction with DC at low ebb

A Monmouth University/Gannett NJ poll shows that just 24% of New Jersey residents are satisfied with the way things are going in Washington, while 2-in-3 (66%) are dissatisfied.

That means satisfaction is at its lowest level since the administration of President Barack Obama took office last year. While large numbers of Republicans (87%) and independents (75%) express dissatisfaction with DC, even Democrats now are now more likely to be dissatisfied (47%) rather than satisfied (40%) – which is a first for New Jersey Democrats since Obama took office, according to the poll.

At the same time, most (51%) New Jerseyans doubt that changing party control of Congress would improve matters, and 22% prefer to see the Republicans in control of the nation’s legislative branch while an identical 22% prefer the Democrats. “Only Republicans think that the country would be better off with their party in control (63%), while another 35% say it wouldn’t matter.” A bulk of independents (62%) think the country would be the same regardless of which party is in power, while the remainder split between Republican (19%) and Democratic (14%) control. Even New Jersey Democrats are more likely to say that party control of Congress doesn’t matter much (50%) rather than being better off with their own party in control (43%).

“National trends indicate that Republicans are primed to pick up seats in Congress. However, the Garden State may not be the most fertile ground for the message that a leadership change will improve the situation,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.