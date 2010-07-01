Payne succeeds Crump as Newark’s Council President

NEWARK – At-Large Councilman Donald Payne, Jr. received the majority backing of his peers this afternoon to succeed Councilwoman Mildred Crump as president of the Newark City Coucil.

Councilman Anibal Ramos received enough votes to become vice president of the council.

Crump campaigned to keep her job, holding a well-attended rally as late as Tuesay night.

But Payne forged an alliance with North Ward Councilman Ramos and was able to get South Ward Councilman Ras Baraka on his side to force any of the remaining middlemen into his corner.