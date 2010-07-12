VSL// Do you see the same blue as everyone else?

Haven’t we all—perhaps after a long night (alongside the munchies)—wondered if we see the same exact shade of color? Here is one way to test your skills, with X-Rite’s Color IQ Test.

What seems like an awfully simple task—arrange four rows of colors so that each shade is next to its proper neighbor—can become incredibly frustrating as you begin to doubt your own eyes and hue-sorting skills. The lower the score, the better (we were convinced we had finally completed this perfectly and still managed to get only a 12), and the site points out that a perfectly calibrated monitor might help. Good luck!

