Adler’s re-elect may have 2013 implications

As Newark Mayor Cory Booker and Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) struggle with their respective challenges, there is increasing buzz in Democratic circles that if U.S. Rep. John Adler (D-Cherry Hill) can get past former Philadelphia Eagles star Jon Runyan, he would be the leading Democratic Party candidate for govenor in 2013.

Adler is in a dogfight to retain his 3rd Congressional seat in a district occupied by Republican congressmen going back to the Reconstruction era.

But with Booker pinned down by a council resistant to his agenda and Sweeney trying to find Trenton traction in a city dominated by Gov. Chris Christie, Adler may emerge as the suburban hope of the Democrats with a victory over Runyan, proving that he can hold territory in hostile times.