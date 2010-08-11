AOL Tries to Make Popular Friend

The Post reports today that Facebook and AOL are “quietly discussing” an alliance to boost online ad sales. “Think of Tim Armstrong’s former role running ad sales for Google and think of where Facebook needs help,” one source told the paper.

As Facebook’s 500 million friends inlcude everyone we know plus Aaron Sorkin and AOL’s friends include sixth graders from 1998, the Post admits that the two make “strange bedfellows.” But we prefer to picture it like this: AOL is the prepubescent nerd, and Facebook is the frat bro with a solo cup. AOL gets “much needed social-media cachet” (per the Post) and Facebook gets help with its homework. This is basically a teen movie waiting to happen.