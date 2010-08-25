Christie helps raise nearly 200k for Cape May GOP

Gov. Chris Christie visited the Court House Diner in Middle Township on Monday, where he and Township Committeeman Dan Lockwood talked to local residents, according to the Cape May County Regular Republican Organization.

County Republican Chairman Mike Donohue then welcomed the Governor to a Red, White and Blue Celebration at the Abbie Holmes Estate in Dennis Township for Donohue’s first major fundraising event as chairman.

“There was a supernova of support on Monday night for Governor Christie and the Cape May County Regular Republican Organization,” Donohue said. “Not only did we raise nearly two hundred thousand dollars, we clearly established that the Jersey Cape Republicans are back and better than ever.”