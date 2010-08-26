Labor leader applauds Christie and Sweeney for work on Bayonne Bridge deal

Tommy Leonardis, president, ILA Local 1235, responded to today’s announcement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that they have struck a deal that will result in either rehabilitating or rebuilding the Bayonne Bridge.

“Today’s action by the Port Authority is just one more indicator that they are prepared to make sure that New Jersey’s ports continue to be an important driver in New Jersey’s economy for generations to come,” stated Leonardis. “Governor Christie and Senate President Stephen Sweeney are to be commended for facing this issue head on and helping to bring today’s announcement about.”

According to the Bergen-Record, the Port Authority has agreed to allow developer Larry Silverstein “to build office towers at the World Trade Center site, with the help of more than $1 billion in public financing and subsidies.”