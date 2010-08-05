Margaret Russell is Named Editor of (New York Bound!) Architectural Digest

Conde Nast announced this afternoon that Elle Decor editor Margaret Russell will be the new editor of Architectural Digest. Her first day is September 7, and her first issue will be the January issue. Paige Rense’s last issue will be for November.
Architectural Digest will also relocate from Los Angeles to New York.
Ms. Russell was an early favorite for the job. She’s regarded as being incredibly advertiser-friendly, which is something AD is in desperate need of.
Here’s the full release:
New York, NY, August 5, 2010 – Margaret Russell has been named Editor-in-Chief of Architectural Digest, it was announced today by Thomas J. Wallace, Editorial Director of Condé Nast. Her appointment is effective September 7, 2010. The editorial headquarters of Architectural Digest, currently in California, will move to New York City.
Most recently, Ms. Russell was Vice President, Editor-in-Chief of Brand Content of Elle Decor. She has been with Elle Decor for two decades, helping to found the title, and ultimately becoming Editor-in-Chief in 2000. In 2003, she was named Vice President of Hachette Filipacchi Media. In addition to the magazine, Ms. Russell oversaw elledecor.com and the Elle Decor series of books. Ms. Russell is also the author of three books: Designing Women: Interiors by Leading Style Makers, So Chic: Glamorous Lives, Stylish Spaces, and Style and Substance: The Best of ELLE DECOR. She is a frequent lecturer on interior design and decoration, and has been featured on numerous television shows.
“Margaret Russell is a superb editor and a persuasive communicator,” said Mr. Wallace. “Her success in publishing, print and digital, as well as her stature in the design community, assures the continuation of Architectural Digest as the world’s preeminent design publication.”
This appointment marks a return to Condé Nast for Ms. Russell, who began her career as an Editorial Assistant at Glamour Magazine. She is a graduate of Brown University.
Architectural Digest, published by Condé Nast, is the authority in design and architecture and reaches more than 5 million affluent readers each month. The magazine offers firsthand and exclusive access to extraordinary people, places and things across the design continuum.
Condé Nast, a division of Advance Publications, operates in 25 countries. In the United States, Condé Nast publishes 18 consumer magazines, two trade publications and 27 websites that garner international acclaim and unparalleled consumer engagement.