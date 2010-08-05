Margaret Russell is Named Editor of (New York Bound!) Architectural Digest

Conde Nast announced this afternoon that Elle Decor editor Margaret Russell will be the new editor of Architectural Digest. Her first day is September 7, and her first issue will be the January issue. Paige Rense’s last issue will be for November.

Architectural Digest will also relocate from Los Angeles to New York.

Ms. Russell was an early favorite for the job. She’s regarded as being incredibly advertiser-friendly, which is something AD is in desperate need of.

Here’s the full release: