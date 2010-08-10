Morning Links: Ackman Goes After Stuy Town; Sky View Park Needs More Cash

Bill Ackman is trying to take over Stuy Town, a property currently being eyed by the Dursts, Lefraks, Colony Capital, and Westwood Capital. (NYT)

“The property doesn’t make sense as a rental, but it makes a lot of sense as a co-op,” said Mr. Ackman. (NYP)

Slight cost overrun in Flushing: Sky View Park development is $160 million over budget. (NYP)

An UWS townhouse, now in the hands of W Financial, will not become a 17-story tower. (WSJ)

Paul Milstein, dead at 88, brought “a boisterous personality to a rough-and-tumble game.” (NYT)