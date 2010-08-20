Newmark's New Executive Managing Director

Newmark Knight Frank has hired Jon Zuckerman as an executive managing director in its New York headquarters, it was announced last week.

Mr. Zuckerman, who previously spent eight years practicing law at a Manhattan firm, will be responsible for providing a number of service lines to the firm’s corporate and institutional tenants.

“We are thrilled that Jon has come on board and joined Newmark Knight Frank,” said David Falk, president of Newmark’s tri-state region, in a statement.

“He has a tremendous reputation in both the tenant and brokerage industries and is considered to be a true, value-added professional,” he continued. “We look forward to him being an integral part of the firm and adding to the terrific culture that we have build at Newmark Knight Frank.”

jsederstrom@observer.com