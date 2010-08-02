Sally Singer Staffs Up at T: Fashion Director from Donna Karan, Features Director from VMAN

Incoming T: The New York Times Style Magazine editor Sally Singer has tapped two editors to join her in the office after Labor Day.

The Times announced in a release this morning that Ms. Singer is bringing on Michelle Kessler-Sanders, who was most recently an SVP at Donna Karan, to replace Anne Christensen as fashion director. Ms. Christensen left T for Condé Nast last month to help Cindi Leive with Glamour.

Ms. Singer has also grabbed VMAN editor Jacob Brown to replace Armand Limnander as features editor. Mr. Limander followed Stefano Tonchi from T to W.

