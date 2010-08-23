Spagnola still in the hunt for sheriff

Former Paterson Mayor Larry Spagnola has submitted a letter of interest to Passaic County Democratic Committee Chairman John Currie to be nominated for Sheriff.

Spagnola’s understanding is there will be a full vote of the county committee using machine voting as required by the Party Democracy Act.

The vote is 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Hamilton and Ward Steakhouse in Paterson, a day after party sources say Currie intends to unveil his suggested sheriff’s candidate on the Courthouse steps on Wednesday afternoon.

The smart money’s on Clifton cop Richard Berdnik.

Below is the letter from attorney Ted Kyles to the Passaic Democratic Committee, on behalf of Spagnola.

“I represent Lawrence Spagnola who as you know is a candidate for nomination by the Passaic County Democrat Organization for the office of Passaic County Sheriff. It is my understanding that you are a legal advisor to the County organization.

“New Jersey law, specifically NJSA 19:13-20, requires that the County Committee choose the Party’s nominee for Sheriff for the November ballot. The law also requires that the County Committee be able to make that choice from all candidates. Those candidates must include all those who addressed the municipal leaders last week, including Mr. Spagnola. Would you kindly advise as to the procedure to be followed by the Party in this matter, and the date, time and place of the County Committee meeting. Would you kindly provide this information as soon as possible and no later than noon, tomorrow, August 24, 2010.

“Thank you for your courtesy and cooperation.”