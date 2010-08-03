The Baby Bushnell Brigade: New Book Takes on College Sex Columns

By now it goes without saying that Sex and the City (both the column and its television version) spawned many imitations. But perhaps none were more exasperating than the college newspaper sex columns that blossomed in the show’s wake. Campuses lacked the glamorous trappings of Candace Bushnell’s New York and 19-year-olds lacked any kind of credibility, so all that was left were earnest musings, attempts to be scandalous, and lots of terrible puns.

Next month, Rutgers University Press will release Sex and the University—an account of college sex columns, complete with a blurb from Julia Allison (“Sex, college and journalism: is there a more incendiary combination?”). According to Rutgers:

Sex and the University explores the celebrity status that student sex columnists and magazine editors have received, the controversies they have caused, and the sexual generation and student journalism revolution they represent. Complete with a “sexicon” of slang, this book also dives into the columns and magazines themselves, sharing for the first time what modern students are saying about their sex and love lives, in their own words.

In an interview posted today, author Daniel Reimold discussed the book with Inside Higher Ed. But despite the high-minded way the book is framed (journalism! censorship!) the conversation consists mostly of tiresome pronouncements about “hook-up culture” and the death of romance. These things must be real and important, because the sex columnists have written about them, and sex columnists surely have no motivation to titillate or scandalize. Plus, the sex columnists are not sluts or anything, Reimold reassures us:

I interviewed, interacted with, and examined the writings of more than 150 columnists writing for newspapers at schools across the country and in Canada. Most were down-to-earth, “normal” students. In a “Sex and the City” analogy, many more of them come across as Carrie Bradshaw than Samantha Jones.

Thank goodness.