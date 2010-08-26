The Top of the Newsweek Masthead: And Then There Was One, or Two

Newsweek editorial director Mark Miller, Jon Meacham’s right-hand man, is following Mr. Meacham and international editor Fareed Zakaria out the door, according to Memo Pad. Mr. Miller began as a summer intern at the magazine in 1985 and held a number of titles on the print and digital side over the last 25 years.

With those three departures and the exit of executive editor Ted Moncreiff, who jumped ship to join W shortly after the sale was announced, the top of the masthead has only one or two survivors from the spring. They are managing editor Daniel Klaidman and director of editorial development Nisid Hajari, who we hear has been running the magazine during all this craziness.

UPDATE: Executive editor of Newsweek digital Gabriel Snyder and general manager Geoff Reiss are also out, according to Keith Kelly.