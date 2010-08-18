Unemployment rate uptick

Government jobs shrinkage shows up in New Jersey’s unemployment rate this month, which rose 0.1 percent to 9.7 percent in July, the first monthly increase since reaching a recessionary high of 10.0 percent in Dec. 2009, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

“Total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey was lower by 21,200 jobs in July to 3,841,900,” according to the department’s preliminary estimates. “The vast majority of the employment loss occurred in the public sector, which was down by 18,100 jobs over the month. Private sector jobholding was lower as well, falling by 3,100.”