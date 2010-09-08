Charges filed in Art Theft

Prosecutors have charged 11 museum and cultural officials in Egypt with negligence in the wake of the Aug. 21 theft of Vincent van Gogh’s Poppy Fields from a Cairo museum that had no alarms and a series of broken security cameras.

The painting was seized from the Mahmoud Khalil Museum in broad daylight, and it was the second theft of the work from the institution. The government cultural officials– including a government deputy minister who complained about insufficient security prior to the theft–could face up to three years in prison for endangering state property if convicted.