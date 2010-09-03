Elsewhere

Evening Links (Early!): Earl and Hamptons Brokers; Moinian and Foreclosure; Quinn and Vornado

Editor’s note: We will not be blogging Monday. Happy Labor Day!

Twin steel columns from original World Trade Center back at ground zero. (Curbed)

Devonshire House ties biggest sale ever with $5.2 million deal. (Curbed)

More trouble for Moinian: foreclosure proceedings at 1775 Broadway. (Bloomberg)

Columbia wants Inwood waterfront to build sports complex. (DNAinfo)

First, Christine Quinn got $19K from Vornado execs. Then the Council O.K.’d 15 Penn. Discuss. (Crain’s)

New foreclosures in the five boroughs in August: “mixed.” (Brownstoner)

Goldman Sachs to the rescue on stalled Williamsburg project. (Crain’s)

Hamptons brokers: not even a hurricane… (TRD)

