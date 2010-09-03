Evening Links (Early!): Earl and Hamptons Brokers; Moinian and Foreclosure; Quinn and Vornado

Editor’s note: We will not be blogging Monday. Happy Labor Day!
Twin steel columns from original World Trade Center back at ground zero. (Curbed)
Devonshire House ties biggest sale ever with $5.2 million deal. (Curbed)
More trouble for Moinian: foreclosure proceedings at 1775 Broadway. (Bloomberg)
Columbia wants Inwood waterfront to build sports complex. (DNAinfo)
First, Christine Quinn got $19K from Vornado execs. Then the Council O.K.’d 15 Penn. Discuss. (Crain’s)
New foreclosures in the five boroughs in August: “mixed.” (Brownstoner)
Goldman Sachs to the rescue on stalled Williamsburg project. (Crain’s)
Hamptons brokers: not even a hurricane… (TRD)