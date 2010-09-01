Janey declines buyout, will stay another year

NEWARK – The governor’s office hasn’t given the official word yet, but Newark Schools Superintendent Dr. Clifford Janey has confirmed that his contract has not been renewed by the state-controlled school district.

Janey was offered a buyout, according to a source, to walk away from the one year left on his existing agreement, rather than keep a lame duck administrator in charge of the largest school district in the state for another year.

But according to a statement from Janey released this afternoon, he won’t be going anywhere.

“Regarding decisions made by the state of N.J. concerning leadership in the Newark Public Schools, I am not going to comment further on matters relating to my tenure as superintendent. I am focused on preparing for the upcoming school year,” he states. “The teachers, administrators and support staff will continue to improve student achievement and the quality of educational opportunities in the city of Newark.

“It has been my privilege and honor to serve as the Superintendent of the Newark Public Schools,” the e-mail states. “During my tenure there were many accomplishments, of which I am proud. We were able to maintain a strong academic agenda, while dealing with a $70 million dollar shortfall. Our strategic plan – Great Expectations – informed our decisions and guided our work as we transformed schools for our students, strengthened accountability for staff, and streamlined our operations.”

Newark Councilman Ras Baraka, principal of Central High School, told PolitickerNJ today that he believes the non-renewal was a “political move” by the state.

“It’s like a punch in the face (to Janey),” he said. “It’s really a bully move.”

Late in the day Wednesday, the governor released a statement addressing his decision.

“As governor, it is my responsibility to set a high standard for student achievement and it is my belief that Newark can and will be a national model for education reform and excellence,” Christie said in the statement. “Newark’s children, and those around the state, simply cannot wait any longer. It is my expectation that new leadership will move quickly, aggressively and with accountability to implement the kind of fundamental reform that is urgently needed to improve Newark’s school system. We will continue to work with Mayor Booker, the Newark Public Schools Advisory Board and community leaders to make these reforms a reality.

“I thank Dr. Janey for his years of effort and service to Newark’s children and families.”