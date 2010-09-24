Jeff Zucker Squeezed Out of NBCU Ahead of Comcast Takeover: ‘Gut-Wrenching’

Jeff Zucker, the CEO of NBC Universal, announced today that he is leaving the company ahead of Comcast’s takeover at the end of the year. Mr. Zucker has spent his entire professional life working at the network, and he has become the first and biggest casualty of the takeover.

Mr. Zukcer gave an interview to The New York Times’ Bill Carter ahead of his announcement. He said it was not his decision to leave, and he described his exit as “incredibly emotional” and “gut-wrenching.”

He said, “I’ve spent over half my life at NBC. This is the only place I have ever worked. I’ve been here 24-and-a-half years. I met my wife here. My four kids were born while I was here. I’ve endured colon cancer twice. It’s going to be incredibly strange for me personally” to leave.

Mr. Zucker is the second established television executive to lose his seat this morning. Earlier today, CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton announced that Jon Klein is out.

