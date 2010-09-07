Liveblogging the Maloney/Saujani Debate

After a back and forth on Maloney’s credit card reform efforts and the Bush tax cuts, comes a question about Newtown Creek.

Saujani: I have spent a lot of time in Western Queens…this community feels more health impacts from pollution than any other…constituents there have tried to get Carolyn Maloney to help and been rebuffed. Knocks Congress for failing to get a climate change bill passed.

Maloney says that Congress did pass a climate change bill, waiting on the Senate. Gotten into the budget money for cleaning up Newtown Creek.