Morning Links: Paladino’s Victory; Dentsu Takes 50,000; Lehman Still Flush

Carl Paladino, a multimillionaire real estate exec and Tea Party candidate, wins Republican nominations for governor. (NYT)
Japanese ad agency Dentsu Holdings is moving to nearly 50,000 square feet in Tribeca. (Post)
House prices fall for third straight month. (Reuters)
Downward trend could continue for next three years. (Bloomberg)
Auction of foreclosed Macklowe properties kicks off at 1540 Broadway and 1330 Sixth Avenue (Post)
Single-industry buildings have recession appeal. (NYT)
UWS booksellers not happy about Barnes & Noble’s demise. (NYT)
Lehman Brothers still flush with property and cash. (Bloomberg)
Broker uses fashion show to sell Harlem townhouse. (WSJ)