Soap Opera Star Comes To Staten Island Campaign

Sydney Penny, a former star of the daytime soap opera “All My Children” “will be voicing her political views by campaigning with Conservative/Republican Congressional candidate Michael Grimm,” according to a release sent out by the Grimm campaign.

Grimm is running for the G.O.P nomination against Michael Allegretti for a Congressional seat held by Democrat Michael McMahon in a district that has a decent chance of flipping to the Republicans in the fall.

Continues the Grimm campaign: “Sydney Penny is crossing the traditionally liberal Hollywood elite by expressing her political views for true conservative values. Sydney appeared last night on Fox News with Hannity. “

More from Penny below: