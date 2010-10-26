Charlie Sheen Gave His Room at the Plaza the Dash Snow Treatment

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards spent Sunday night seeing Mary Poppins on Broadway, according to the Daily News. On Monday night, they were in different rooms at the Plaza, where he escorted a friend, flew into a rage upon discovering his phone and wallet missing, and then proceeded to lock his friend in the closet.

The cops arrived to find both naked, with Sheen jabbering incoherently, at which point Richards was called down from her room to help escort Sheen to the hospital. Sheen’s room was said to resemble a disaster zone on the order of a Dash Snow hampster nest.

The Plaza just hasn’t been the same since Eloise moved out.