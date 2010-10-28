David Karp Made a Hilarious Joke About The Social Network At the New Yorker Panel This Morning

At this morning’s New Yorker breakfast event on social networking at the Bryant Park Grill, Ken Auletta asked his panelists what they thought of The Social Network.

Internet guru Clay Shirky said curtly that he hadn’t seen it, striking a tone that suggested he is proud of this, like it’s a cool and surprising fact about him.

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley really liked it. When his whole staff went to see it together, he said, they noticed people in the movie theater checking in on Foursquare, which made them identify with Mark Zuckerberg’s character a little because of how happy he was when people started using Facebook.

But 23-year-old Tumblr founder David Karp had the best answer of the three: “It made me want to go to college.”

Karp, who dropped out of high school at 15 and started Tumblr when he was 20, got huge laughs on that one. A moment later he got even more when Mr. Auletta asked him what he thought of all the liberties the filmmakers took with the truth, and he said: “I mean, they killed Hitler in Inglourious Basterds, so like, I dunno, who cares.”