Dan Donovan made his pitch to the Asian-American community in Chinatown today and contrasted his record as a prosecutor with that of Eric Schneiderman, who he said has been mired in the muck of Albany for the past 12 years.

Afterwards, Donovan took a few questions from the mostly foreign language local press that was assembled, and continued to get questioned about the top of the ticket, a line of inquiry that it is certain the campaign would like to move past.

Take a look