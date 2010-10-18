Donovan Weighs In On That Times Endorsement

On Saturday, The New York Times endorsed Eric Schneiderman for attorney general, and called Dan Donovan, “a decent man who seems ready to restore the job to the sleepy backwater it was a dozen years ago.”

On Sunday, Donovan was asked by NY1’s Grace Rauh, if he did in fact in fact want to put the AG’s office into snooze-mode.

He does not.

“I didn’t know what they meant by that. During my interview with The New York Times they praised people like Bob Abrams and Louis Lefkowitz, so I didn’t know what they actually meant by that,” he said. “I am not going to return the office in any way. I am going to put my own mark in it. We are going to be very aggressive in protecting the rights of all people and rooting out corruption, whether that be in Albany or on Wall Street, so I don’t know what they actually meant by that.”

The endorsement of Schneiderman could not have come as a big surprise to the Donovan folks, since the paper endorsed the Manhattan state Senator in the primary, and has shown a reluctance to support pro-life candidates like Donovan in the past.

The endorsement was not entirely one-sided. Of Donovan, they also wrote: “As the Staten Island district attorney for seven years, Mr. Donovan has done a competent job. He has increased the borough’s conviction rate, provided much-needed witness protections in his area and added translators for an increasingly diverse community,” but added, “[u]nfortunately, he does not seem to see a wider role for the state’s attorney general and clearly wants to soften oversight of Wall Street.”

Donovan touched on this when he spoke to reporters.

“I had a wonderful interview. There were very complimentary and cordial to me, I think they even said some nice things about me in their endorsement of him. So I have no intention of returning that office to some kind of sleep mode or lackadaisical backseat mode or whatever they describe it as,” he said.

Donovan then reiterated something he has said often, that the point of the AG’s office is not to seek personal glory, and he again pledged not to seek higher office.

“I don’t need headlines for myself. I need to protect the rights of our citizens and to aggressively root out corruption so people could have faith in their government again,” he said.

