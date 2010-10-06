Garcia campaign targets Berdnik in 911 aftermath incident

Ugly just went very ugly in Passaic County.

In battleground Passaic, the campaign of Republican sheriff’s candidate Felix Garcia today charged Democratic Party opponent Clifton Police Lt. Det. Richard Berdnik with shrugging off an incident related to the Clifton Police Department’s involvement at Ground Zero in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.

In response, Berdnik said he was disgusted that his opponent would invoke 9-11 in the context of a political campaign.

According to court documents, then-Officer Joseph Napoleone was at Ground Zero with other Clifton cops in the days following the terrorist attack on The World Trade Center. Napoleone later said that he witnessed members of his department “looting the supply of equipment and clothing that was earmarked for Ground Zero workers, and reported the thefts through the department’s chain of command.”

An Internal Affairs officer subsequently took no action, according to court filings, and Napoleone complained that a captain and Berdnik referred to himself and other objecting officers as “the Taliban.”

According to court documents, Berdnik characterized Napoleone at a hearing as “not being a team player,” and documents Berdnik making a threatening statement in the presence of Napoleone and another officer at the PBA meeting, saying: “If you two don’t shut the (expletive deleted) up we may find ourselves in the presence of a grand jury.”

Alleging harrassment by his commanders, Napoleone filed suit.

“I was never named in any lawsuit,” Berdnik told PolitickerNJ.com. “I was only a witness in that trial.”

And while Berdnik was not a plaintiff in the suit, his name appears several times in the complaint filed by Napoleone.



Berdnik said he was not at Ground Zero on the same day as Napoleone.

“I led a SWAT Team of probably seven to eight members to Ground Zero on Sept. 11th,” the lieutenant detective told PolitickerNJ.com when asked about the case. “Joe Napoleone was not there. I was there. I believe 100% in the officers who responded.”

“He alleges that guys took things the day after I was there,” Berdnik added. “All I noted was that he didn’t work well with officers on his squad.”

In 2008 a jury accepted Napoleone’s claim that he became the target of an internal affairs investigation that ultimately cost him a promotion to sergeant. “A Passaic County jury awarded Napoleone $956,011: $358,722 for lost wages he was projected to have earned had he made sergeant, $550,000 for pain and suffering and $47,289 in back pay he lost while he was suspended,” according to the Bergen-Record.

“What was going on in the Clifton Police Department that Mr. Berdnik thought would end up before a grand jury presentment?” asked Garcia Campaign Manager George Cole. “There had to be some serious problems in the department that Mr. Berdnik wanted to conceal. He should explain to voters what they were?”

Passaic County Regular Republican Party spokesman Thom Ammirato said that Lt. Berdnik’s seeming tolerance of those who stole items intended for relief and use by 9-11 rescuers is “unconscionable.”

“How could anyone, let alone someone sworn to uphold the law, fail to be outraged by people stealing from those who trying to help the victims of a terrorist attack?” asked Ammirato.

Berdnik said he was horrified by the Garcia campaign’s use of the issue.

“It’s despicable to use 9/11 for political purposes,” said the sheriff’s candidate. “My record speaks for itself. I have an unblemished record. When I was there on 9/11, where was he?”

Read the complaint here.

