Good Morning, Anthony Marx!

Congratulations on being named the new president of the New York Public library. You’ve got a lot to look forward to. Meeting Ethan Hawke, for one thing.

We’ve known that this change was coming since last year, but it sounds like current President Paul LeClerc couldn’t have a better guy filling his shoes. The Times said your selection signaled a desire to further develop the city’s extra-book services. This is good because we, in all sincerity, believe libraries to be a place to work on a resume as much as a book-lending location but it’s a bold move, given the fact that the library is now facing its worst ever budget cuts. Here’s hoping nobody currently employed by a library has to start working on his resume, if you know what we mean.

Positivity! We’re sure you’ll thrive, Mr. Marx.

Love

The Observer