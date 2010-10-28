It’s Free to Look: The Greenwich Collection Charges Up the Battery [Pics]

The Greenwich Collection at 88 Greenwich Street is yet another conversion of an old Financial District office building. It was rentals for a while but finally went condo in 2006. This unit, offered by CitiHabitats for just under $1.5 million, is on the 22nd floor. Located in the building’s tower, it enjoys sweeping views of the harbor from every room. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with all of the features the luxury set has come to expect, like Viking ranges and waterfall showers.

The building boasts anything a budding banker could hope for: poker tables in the Harbour Lounge, a dedicated billiard room and 24/7 gym. Awesome, bro! Truly awesome is the “sky deck” with views of the harbor, where you can take your slinky dates to watch the sunset before a night of meatpacking downtown. Bummers? It’s just at the mouth of the Battery Tunnel, and there is a renter in place until April. Still, with a short walk to Wall Street and the park, you can probably deal.

SLIDESHOW: 88 Greenwich Street, #2203

mchaban [at] observer.com | @mc_nyo