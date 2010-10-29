It’s Free to Look: Truman Capote’s Historic Brooklyn Home

This elegant and historic townhouse in Brooklyn Heights has been on the market since May, listed with Karen Heyman at Sotheby’s. In the meantime, many less remarkable and more expensive Manhattan townhouses have come and gone. What gives?

Seventy Willow Street is roomy, with 18 rooms spread out over five double-width stories, and in pristine period condition. It retains original interiors by America’s Greek Revivalist Minar Lafever (pocket windows, a columned veranda and French doors). It even has cultural cred, having housed Truman Capote in a ground-floor apartment for 10 years.

The Observer kindly asks that someone bite the bullet and throw down the $18 million. You’ll have the honor of breaking the borough record for a home sale price, and save us the horror of imagining this American gem empty on Thanksgiving.

SLIDESHOW: 70 Willow Street, Brooklyn Heights

