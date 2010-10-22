Maloney Tries to Help Her House Colleagues

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is trying to save some of her House colleagues.

In an email to supporters this morning, Maloney asks them to help “eight courageous New York Democrats who are running in races that are too-close-to-call.”

This follows up a similar email from another safe Democrat, Joe Crowley, which Maggie Haberman reported this morning. Maloney’s is even more detailed, offering a short bio of each candidate (with a picture), some words about their opponents, and links to contribute directly to their campaigns.

Here’s the email:

Dear Reid —

This is it. We have entered the final days of this campaign where close races are won or lost depending on what actions we take right now.

I’m writing to you because there are eight courageous New York Democrats who are running in races that are too-close-to-call. The Republicans and their secretive outside groups are spending millions of dollars on attack ads against each of them in these final days.

Unless we raise $10,000 in the next 48 hours, they won’t have enough to fight back against these millions of dollars before it’s too late.

Contribute $25, $50, $100, or more in the next 48 hours to help these eight courageous New York Democrats under attack by Republicans and their shady, secretive outside groups.

We all have a stake in making sure that these New York leaders are in Congress next year:

Congressman Maurice Hinchey (NY-22), who is the target of a surprise sneak attack by one of Karl Rove’s shady outside groups. They are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on misleading attack ads against him. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Maurice Hinchey.





Congressman Tim Bishop (NY-01), a former college provost who is a leader making college more affordable for the middle class. His Republican opponent supports outsourcing American jobs and has the potential to spend millions of his own dollars in the closing days of the race. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Tim Bishop.

Congressman John Hall (NY-19), a champion for protecting the environment and investing in clean energy. His Republican opponent supports a plan to privatize Social Security and right-wing outside groups are investing heavily in this race. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman John Hall.

Congressman Mike Arcuri (NY-24), who faces a rematch with multimillionaire Republican Richard Hanna. National Republicans and shadowy special interest groups have already spent over $1 million dollars attacking Congressman Arcuri. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Mike Arcuri.

Congressman Mike McMahon (NY-13), the first Democrat in 28 years to represent this Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn district. He is the National Republicans’ primary target in the New York City area. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Mike McMahon.

Congressman Dan Maffei (NY-25), a first-term Frontline member from the Syracuse and Rochester area. His opponent is a radical anti-choice activist and was formerly the spokesperson for a local chapter of Operation Rescue. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Dan Maffei.

Congressman Scott Murphy (NY-20), who faces a too-close-to-call race against a tea party opponent. Four right-wing outside groups including one connected to Karl Rove, have been attacking him in recent days, with many of their attacks focused on his vote to pass health care reform. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Scott Murphy.

Congressman Bill Owens (NY-23), winner of a 2009 special election in a seat that had been held by Republicans for more than 100 years. This race is too-close-to-call and Bill faces both a self-funding Republican opponent and attacks by right-wing outside groups. Contribute today to re-elect Congressman Bill Owens.

With so many battleground races, electing these eight New York Democrats could make the difference in the fight to retain our Democratic House Majority. And every dollar you give could make the difference between victory and defeat.

Thank you,

Rep. Carolyn Maloney

P.S. The Republicans and their secretive outside groups are spending millions of dollars on attack ads against each of these eight courageous Democrats. Your support can make the difference between victory and defeat for each of them. Contribute in the next 48 hours.