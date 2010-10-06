Old hat, Dwek at ease on the stand vs. Ridgefield mayor

NEWARK – Testifying against Ridgefield Mayor Anthony Suarez and Guttenberg tax preparer Vincent “Uncle Vinny” Tabbachino, F.B.I. cooperating witness Solomon Dwek showed his polished skills on the witness stand today, laying out a quid-pro-quo where “$10,000 in cash in the FedEx envelope” bought him unspecified building approvals.

Suarez and Tabbachino are fighting extortion and bribery charges, along with a money laundering charge against Tabbachino.

Today the tape rolled detailing a meeting between Suarez, Tabbachino, and Dwek, as alias David Esenbach, met at Patsy’s Restaurant in Fairview.

Dwek made the case for northern New Jersey family-oriented development over Manhattan or Brooklyn: “Bayonne, Hoboken, Jersey City, obviously Ridgefield…How do you raise children in the city?” he asked, trying to win over Suarez.

Suarez is at the tail end of his second term as mayor and he survived a recall in August. He’s an attorney at Dario Yacker Suarez & Albert in Fort Lee, but at the table with Dwek, Suarez was sporting a Members Only jacket, tee-shirt, and goatee.

Dwek said today it was the promise that Suarez’s “friends on the planning board” would usher through his hypothetical project that was his trade in offering the bribe. He never even produced a schematic or drawing.

They sat and spoke as The Beach Boys’ “California Girls” played on the juke box, Suarez and Tabbachino both barely visible on the hidden camera video, each straddling the outer edge of view.

Dwek said to Suarez, “Uncle Vinny knows how to handle things.”

Suarez mentioned working with Tarragon Corp., a development company that recently filed for bankruptcy.

Tabbachino said he’ll take the envelope and “I’ll give (Suarez) the three dollars for popcorn to go to a movie,” which Dwek said was a reference to giving Suarez the $10,000 bribe.

Dwek offered the money as “street cash” for Suarez election campaign – a term Dwek said he learned from convicted former Ocean Twp. Mayor Terrence Weldon.

Tabbachino continued to broker the deal, “I’ll sit in the car with (Suarez) and we’ll check the weather.”

“I don’t care how you do it,” Dwek said.

On tape, Suarez mentions putting the money into a legal defense account, so it wouldn’t get reported to the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

“I appreciate what you’re going to do for the town,” Suarez said, but the U.S. Attorney had Dwek remind the jury that no plans were ever presented.

“It’s not like a mixed thing, you know, whatever,” Suarez told Dwek.

“Okay no problem,” Dwek replied.

“They’re, they’re separate things, but yeah, they are…” Suarez said to him.

And when Dwek was asked what the two things he understood Suarez was separating, he said, “The money from the assistance.”

But Suarez didn’t protest.

“I’ll do it through Uncle Vinny,” Dwek said, and the three men headed to the parking lot.

Suarez disappeared when Dwek handed over the envelope stuffed with $100 bills.

And after the deal was done, according to the video and testimony from Dwek, Suarez dashed back into the parking lot to shake Dwek’s hand.

“Thanks a lot,” he said

Suarez sat in court today, studiously following along. He told PolitickerNJ that he thought the case was going well, before returning to court after a break. He maintains that he never took a bribe from Dwek and that he refused to accept the $10,000 handed over by Dwek. A check for $10,000 written to Suarez by Tabbachino was never cashed. A $2,500 check from Tabbachino was evenutally cashed, but the Suarez defense team maintains their client did not know the money came from Dwek.

The men face as much as 20 years in prison.

Tomorrow, the defense will likely tear into Dwek as a desperate man who sought to ensnare politicians, even those who tried to make clear the money wasn’t a bribe.