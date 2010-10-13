Pascrell crushes Straten in money race

Challenging U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-Paterson) in the 8th District, Montclair businessman Roland Straten has $56,789 cash on hand, compared to $1,507,830 for the Democratic incumbent, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Straten, who is challenging Pascrell for the second time, has raised $135,478 total for his campaign, including $55,000 of his own money and $77,648 from individual contributions.

Pascrell received $656,203 from individual contributors, $658,950 from PACs, and $3,797 from the Democratic Party.