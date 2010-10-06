Quinn, City Council Members Make “It Gets Better” Videos For LGBT Youth [VIDEO]

In the wake of the suicide of Tyler Clementi, a number of mostly gay celebrities have submitted videos to a website run by the writer Dan Savage dedicated to reaching gay youth and painting a “picture what their lives might be like as openly gay adults.”

“They can’t imagine a future for themselves,” Savage writes. “So let’s show them what our lives are like, let’s show them what the future may hold in store for them.”

The project is called “It Gets Better,” and now, the openly gay members of the City Council (and education chair Robert Jackson) have gotten in on the act and sent in their own stories.

We doubt somehow that this will reach gay teens in quite the same way that the Tim Gunn and Kei$ha videos will, but still, the footage of a young Jimmy Van Bramer is pretty great, and all of these are pretty touching. Take a look: