Report: Jury finds Vas guilty of corruption

A jury today found former Assemblyman and Perth Amboy Mayor Joseph Vas guilty of receiving illegal campaign funds and lying to federal authorities, according to a report in the Star-Ledger.

“Jurors in U.S. District Court in Newark convicted Vas of a scheme in which $25,000 cash from a developer was distributed to people who then wrote checks to Vas’ ill-fated 2006 campaign for Congress.”

Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz issued a statement after hearing the news.

“The Federal Government presented its evidence and a jury has rendered its determination,” said Vas’s mayoral successor. “A sad chapter in Perth Amboy history is closed and the City can continue to move forward.”