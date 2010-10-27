The Dark Arts



“Memento Mori: The Birth & Resurrection of Postmortem Photography”

MERCHANT’S HOUSE MUSEUM

Through Nov. 29

Do you see dead people? This half-scholarly, half-ghoulish exhibition at the Merchant’s House Museum features the history of the evolution of postmortem photography. Prints from the forthcoming book Sleeping Beauty III and Modern art inspired by the images of the dead will be on display, and guests can take their own postmodern postmortem photographs by positioning themselves in a coffin on display. Make that 100 percent ghoulish.

http://www.merchantshouse.org

“Sculptures of the Dead in African Art”

THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Great Hall

In African culture, deceased ancestors are often honored with exquisitely carved sculptures that are used in ceremonies that salute their achievements and request their protection of the living. A talk and tour at the Met on Oct. 30 will focus on Africa’s cultural traditions, these carved sculptures and their stories.

http://www.metmuseum.org

“Home.Sweet.Home.”

RICCO MARESCA GALLERY

Gerald Slota and Neil LaBute

Through Nov. 13

The playwright and the photographer team for this chilling show at this veteran gallery of vernacular art in Chelsea. Here the corrosive Mr. LaBute has written extended captions for Mr. Slota’s twisted scenes of suburbia. (Think empty swings and dimly lit, crooked staircases and text like “One day I heard a voice coming from the old drainpipe out back. …”)

http://www.riccomaresca.com

“Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharoahs”

DISCOVERY TIMES SQUARE EXHIBITION CENTER

This loan exhibition from Egypt of the world’s most famous tomb is winding up its nine-month New York run at the end of the year. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, the admission fee will also include screenings of The Mummy, The Mummy’s Hand and Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy. But the real star here isn’t Boris Karloff but the boy king and the hundreds of treasures buried with him 3,000 years ago.

http://www.kingtut.org

NADA Artist Ball

THE EVENTI HOTEL

Oct. 31

What is “the story of fear”? The artist team of Jen Liu and Maria Chavez aim to tell it, using “ruined images and sound,” at this Halloween Eve benefit for the New Art Dealers Alliance, known for its New York and Miami art fairs. Tickets start at $100.

http://www.nada.com

“Los Dias de los Muertos”

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN INDIAN

Oct. 30, noon to 5 p.m.

The Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, is celebrated in some Native American cultures–those influenced by Latin America– on Nov. 2. Here at the museum, dance performance workshops by Cetiliztli Nauhcampa and storytelling with the Colorado Sisters and Michael Heralda illustrate the belief that the deceased return and visit the living on this holiday.

http://www.nmai.si.edu/daysofthedead/2010/

“Beautiful Dreamer”

ABRONS ART CENTER

Through Oct. 31

Halloween, Steampunk style, on the Lower East Side. Artists Zach Morris and Third Rail Projects present performance art as the Victorians might have done it in a century-old playhouse. Guests (no children allowed) are separated and left to wander the three-story building filled with twisting hallways, balconies and cellars. No blood or gore, but much design and performance at this center affiliated with the Henry Street Settlement.

http://www.henrystreet.org