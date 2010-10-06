The Jeff Koons Dirty Picture Show

Sometimes, the insular art world is like a village, but sometimes, it’s a townhouse.

A very short list of collectors, dealers and art-lovers swanned into the Luxembourg & Dayan townhouse Gallery last night on New York’s Upper East Side for the opening of Jeff Koons’ “Made in Heaven.”

Carnal, blatant, acrid, and perhaps gorgeous, the huge photographs printed on canvas feature artist Koons and his ex-wife Ilona Staller (the Italian porn star known as Cicciolina) in extreme close-up and, apparently, in various stages of intercourse. The titles say it all, Fingers Between Legs and Dirty Ejaculation among them.

Attendees pretending not to be titilated included Christie’s chairman Ed Dolman, private dealer Franck Giraud (who has bought for Francois Pinault, among other collectors), the New Museum’s Massimiliano Gioni, Lisa Dennison of Sotheby’s, and art collector/volume buyer Alberto Mugrabi.

At the party, the air-kissing was extreme, the mood jovial. “Water, please – no, no, champagne,” corrected one Italian-suited gentleman at the bar. The crowd toured the three levels of art and picked their favorite – whether it be positions or images. Much was made of Koons’ equipment, one woman noting, impressed “This was before Photoshop.” (Though, at 8 feet by 12 feet, the images are slightly larger than life-size.) Said Sotheby’s vice-chairman Tobias Meyer: “It is good Jeff is big or he never would have made these pieces.”

The “Made in Heaven,” exhibition created a sensation, and lines literally around the block, when it was first shown in New York at the Sonnabend Gallery in 1991. (At the time, reviews were largely negative, with Mark Stevens terming Koons an artist “who serves the tacky rich” while a negative New York Times review by Michael Kimmelman called the work “cynical” and “artificial” — and compared the artist to Salvador Dali in his self-destructiveness.

Last night, the gallery’s prices were undisclosed, but one minor work from the limited-edition series sold for just under $1 million at Sotheby’s three years ago.

The gallery is owned by Daniella Luxembourg, a former top executive of both Phillips de Pury and Sotheby’s auction houses, and by former Gagosian director Amalia Dayan, wife of art collector (and Observer “The Collector” columnist) Adam Lindemann, who was, annoyingly, no help at all in leaking us information on private sales.