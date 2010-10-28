Today in Fashion: Lam Designs for eBay; Blow Biopic in the Works

Derek Lam has signed on to create a ready-to-wear collection for eBay that will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week in February. [WWD]

Next year, Target will re-release the best of their 17 designer collaborations featuring looks from Luella Bartley, Proenza Schouler, Libertine, and others. [Racked]

Nordstrom is opening a store on West Broadway. [The Real Deal]

A biopic of Isabella Blow is forthcoming with John Galliano and Philip Treacy linked to the project. [WWD]

Lara Stone has won the suit she filed against French Playboy for publishing unauthorized photos of her. [Vogue UK]